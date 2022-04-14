Firefighters attend emergency in Eastbourne town centre

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill attended Hartfield Road earlier today (Thursday, April 14).

They said, “At 11.13am, we were called to attend a residential property on Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, following reports of a fire in a kitchen area.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Three people were handed over in to the care of South East Coast Ambulance after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Incident in Hartfield Road, Eastbourne: 14-4-22 (Photo by Laurence Baker) SUS-220414-121137001

“The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.”

Crews have now left the scene, ESFRS confirmed.

