Firefighters called to motorbike blaze in Eastbourne
Firefighters were called to extinguish a motorbike blaze in the early hours of this morning in Eastbourne.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 2.04am emergency services were called to reports of a blaze in Gildredge Park.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called at 2.04am to reports of a bike alight in Gildredge Park Eastbourne. A hose reel was used to put out the fire. No reports of injuries. Police and local council both aware.”
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries have been reported.