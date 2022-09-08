Firefighters called to road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M23

The incident occurred at around 7am this morning between Junction 10 and Junction 10.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7.03am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M23 between Junction 10a and Junction 10.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Crawley and East Grinstead to the scene. Upon arrival they found a vehicle had left the carriageway. Fortunately no-one was trapped in the vehicle, and firefighters provided scene safety.”