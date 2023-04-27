A fire broke out in a classroom at a school in West Sussex this morning (Thursday, April 27).

Residents reported seeing smoke from the grounds of Conifers School in Egmont Road, Easebourne, near Midhurst around 7am.

Nestled on the edge of Cowdray Park, Conifers is a private, preparatory school catering for pupils aged two to 13 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement at 10am, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Chichester and Petworth to the scene. Assistance was also provided by Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

"Upon arrival crews found one fire in a classroom and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crews remain at the scene ventilating the premises and damping down hotspots."

Have you read?: Firefighters at West Sussex landmark: Presence of multiple crews at stately home explained

Advertisement Hide Ad