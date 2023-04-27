Residents reported seeing smoke from the grounds of Conifers School in Egmont Road, Easebourne, near Midhurst around 7am.
Nestled on the edge of Cowdray Park, Conifers is a private, preparatory school catering for pupils aged two to 13 years.
In a statement at 10am, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Chichester and Petworth to the scene. Assistance was also provided by Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.
"Upon arrival crews found one fire in a classroom and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.
"Crews remain at the scene ventilating the premises and damping down hotspots."
Have you read?: Firefighters at West Sussex landmark: Presence of multiple crews at stately home explained
Sussex travel report: Firefighters ask people to avoid road after residential building fire; multi-vehicle A259 collision