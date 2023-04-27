Edit Account-Sign Out
Firefighters called to West Sussex school

A fire broke out in a classroom at a school in West Sussex this morning (Thursday, April 27).

By Sam Morton
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST

Residents reported seeing smoke from the grounds of Conifers School in Egmont Road, Easebourne, near Midhurst around 7am.

Nestled on the edge of Cowdray Park, Conifers is a private, preparatory school catering for pupils aged two to 13 years.

In a statement at 10am, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Chichester and Petworth to the scene. Assistance was also provided by Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

"Upon arrival crews found one fire in a classroom and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

"Crews remain at the scene ventilating the premises and damping down hotspots."

