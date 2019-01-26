Firefighters called to wooden shed ‘alight’ in Eastbourne

Firefighters were called to two fires in the same Eastbourne road yesterday.

Two fire engines were sent to East Dean Road in Eastbourne at 4.12pm, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

One wooden shed, which was used for refreshments, was alight, the spokesman said.

A main jet was used to extinguish the fire.

Shortly afterwards at 5.41pm, firefighters were called to a fire in the open in East Dean Road.

One gas heater and one propane cylinder were involved, the spokesman said.

Sussex Police has been contacted for a comment.

