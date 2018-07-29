Firefighters cut woman out of a car following A27 collision

Firefighters had to cut a woman out of a car following a collision on the A27 this morning.

UPDATE: The road is now clear.

Police and paramedics were also called to the scene of the collision at Falmer.

Officers were called at 9.04am this morning to the incident and remain at the site.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the incident involved two cars.

One lane is currently closed while officers wait for recovery.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service confirmed it was also called to the scene.

Firefighters stabilised one of the cars and proceeded to cut a woman out of it.

She was released into the care of the ambulance service, the fire service spokesman said.

Information as to any injuries sustained in the collision remains unavailable.