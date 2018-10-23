Firefighters rescue 11 people from lifts across East Sussex over weekend

Firefighters have rescued 11 people from lifts across East Sussex over the weekend among their other callouts.

Here is the full list, released by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service:

On 20th October at 10:15, firefighters from Eastbourne attended Glebe Close, Eastbourne following reports of a cat trapped inside a vehicle. Firefighters released the cat and it was handed over to its owners.

On 20th October at 11:08, Brighton firefighters attended a residential building on Palmeira Avenue, Hove following reports of persons shut in a lift. Crews released one person.

On 20th October at 12:48, crews from Crowborough and Uckfield attended a residential property on Grange Road, Uckfield following reports of persons shut in a lift. Crews released one person.

On 20th October at 15:34, crews from Lewes and Brighton attended a nursing home on Brighton Road, Lewes following reports of persons shut in a lift. Crews released two people.

On 20th October at 16:15, firefighters from Hastings attended a bin fire on Chatsworth Parade, Hastings. Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

On 20th October at 20:17, crews from Hove and Brighton attended a fire at a residential property on Applesham Avenue, Hove. The fire is believed to have emanated from a wood burner. The fire was out on arrival but crews assisted the home owner with salvage and carried out a Home Safety Visit.

On 20th October at 20:27, crews from Hastings, The Ridge and Battle attended an RTC on Battle Road, St Leonards. Crews released two people in to the care of SECAMB.

On 20th October at 21:23, firefighters from Rye attended a chimney fire at a residential property on Station Road, Winchelsea. Crews extinguished the fire and made the scene safe.

On 21st October at 00:08, Uckfield firefighters attended an RTC on Mill Hill, Piltdown. Crews made scene safe.

On 21st October at 00:55, firefighters from Roedean attended a residential property on Marine Parade, Brighton following reports of persons shut in a lift. Crews released five people.

On 21st October at 02:53, firefighters from Hove attended a residential property on Poynings Drive, Hove following reports of a flood. Crews isolated the leak and made the scene safe.

On 21st October at 10:03, firefighters from Brighton and West Sussex Fire and Rescue attended an RTC involving three vehicles on Clayton Hill, Pyecombe. Crews assisted the police with scene safety. All casualties were left in the care of SECAMB.

On 21st October at 12:57, Hove firefighters attended a residential property on Harbour Mews, Hove following reports of a flooding. Crews isolated the leak and carried out salvage together with a Home Safety Visit.

On 21st October at 15:40, firefighters from Brighton and Seaford attended a fire in the open on Ditchling Road, Ditchling. Crews used a flex-pack to extinguish the fire.

On 21st October at 20:35, firefighters from Eastbourne attended a fire in the open on Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne. Crews used buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

On 21st October at 21:07, crews from The Ridge and Hastings attended a property on The Ridge, Hastings following reports of persons shut in a lift. Crews released two people.

On 22nd October at 00:46, firefighters from Roedean attended a garden fire on Fox Hill, Peacehaven. The fire had spread to a nearby fence and surrounding tree line. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire