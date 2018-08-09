Firefighters rescue horse stuck in ditch

A horse which was stuck in a three metre deep ditch has been rescued by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8am on Wednesday (August 8).

Crews from Herstmonceux, Lewes, Eastbourne and Uckfield were sent to an address in Glynleigh Drive, Polegate. A vet also attended and sedated the horse.

A flotation path was used to help reach the horse and it was lifted to safety.

Elsewhere, at 12.39pm on Wednesday, Hailsham firefighters attended a property in the town’s London Road due to an alarm sounding.

It turned out to be a false alarm caused by fumes from cooking.