Firefighters' strike postponed after pay offer put forward

Members of the Fire Brigades Union have called off a strike which was scheduled for today (February 9) after securing a pay rise.

At talks yesterday, Fire and Rescue Service employers submitted a revised offer for 7 per cent on nationally negotiated rates and continuous professional development, backdated to July 1 2022 and to be followed by another 5 per cent increase on July 1 2023.

Union bosses have put this offer to its members via ballot and have called off the strike dates pending the outcome.

Previous strike ballot results were crucial to securing this new offer, a Fire Brigades Union spokesperson said. Last week, 88 per cent of firefighters and control room staff in England, Scotland and Wales voted in favour of strike action on pay following a 73 per cent turnout. In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, 94 per cent of members voted in favour.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the union, said: “This offer is testament to the power of collective action through the Fire Brigades Union. Last year we were offered an insulting 2%. The employers have now revised their position.

"We have achieved this increase because of the massive vote in favour of strike action by firefighters and control staff across the country, which made clear the strength of feeling among firefighters about cuts to their wages.

“Since 2010, the average firefighter has lost at least 12% of the value of their pay.

"Our internal discussions will be honest and sober. While the offer is improved from last year, it still amounts to a real terms pay cut."