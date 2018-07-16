Firefighters tackle blaze at holiday caravan park

Firefighters tackled a blaze at The Bluebell Holiday Park, which offers holidays caravans for sale or hire, on Sunday (July 15).

The alarm was raised at the Shortgate venue, between Ringmer and Halland, shortly before 5.30pm.

Crews from Lewes, Heathfield and Brighton attended. They used 1 in 7 foam and two 45mm jet hoses to put out the flames. They left the scene at approximately 10pm.

The accidental fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault, said a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.