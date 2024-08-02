Firefighters tackle blaze at large recycling bin at coastal village in West Sussex: disposable barbecue believed to have been the cause
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called at 8.44pm to a fire in the open in Sea Road in East Preston.
A WSFRS spokesperson told this newspaper: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from East Preston to the scene. Upon arrival crews found a large recycling bin well alight. Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel. The crew left the scene at 9.06pm.
“The fire is believed to have been caused by a disposable barbecue. We would urge people to take extra care when using disposable barbecues during the hot weather. When you have finished your barbecue, leave it to soak in water for several hours and only put it in the bin once it has cooled completely. See our barbecue safety advice at www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/barbecue-fire-safety”
