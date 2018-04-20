Firefighters tackling major blaze near Lewes

Six fire engines have been called to a major blaze near Lewes this morning (Friday).

Firefighters rushed to the fire which broke out in Westgate Joinery, Ringmer, at about 10am.

Crews from Lewes, Newhaven, Uckfield, Heathfield, and Brighton are currently on scene at the building in Laughton Road.

The building has been evacuated and the fire is believed to have started in the area of the dust extractor, said a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus are fighting the flames with a hose reel jet and 1 in 7 foam.

Laughton Road is currently closed due to the incident.