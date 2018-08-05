Firle Vintage Fair is set to showcase stalls, food, rides and performances

Firle Vintage Fair is set to take place later this month.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, August 11, and Sunday, August 12, will feature exciting shows, performances, workshops and activities, a tinkers steam show, hand painted Victoriana funfair rides, a side saddle display, archery masterclasses, and much more.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of artisan food and drink from independent and local producers.

There will be lots on offer from homemade cakes, savouries, cream tea and scones, fresh farm produce, organic beverages, fudge and chocolate makers and a wide choice of delicious award-winning street food.

Firle vintage fair has some of the best vintage traders in the south, with something for everyone, whether they are a collector, historian, stylist or design fanatic. The fair promises a well-curated, eclectic array of around 150 stalls selling vintage and retro, handmade products and clothing, homeware, furniture, lighting and new designs.

Guests are invited to dust off tea dresses, braces and brogues and hop on their bicycle or the fair’s vintage double-decker Route master bus to come and join in at Firle and step back in time in style.

The Vintage Fair will take place at Firle Place, BN8 6LP. It will be open from 10am to 5.30om on both days.

Advance tickets are £7, and the gate price is £10. Free parking all day, with priority parking £4. For more information, pre-booked tickets and directions, visit www.firlevintagefair.co.uk.