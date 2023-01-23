Firm marks expansion milestone with Chichester office opening

Three Sixty Design Solutions has thrown open the doors at Hills Barn in Appledram Lane South as part of bold business growth plans.The 30-strong firm brings jobs, leading industry expertise and a boost for the local economy with the opening of the new offices.Bucking the trend of businesses closing premises and switching completely to remote working, Three Sixty Design Solutions’ new Chichester operation will complement its existing London office close to London Bridge.Three Sixty Design Solutions serves commercial and public sectors clients of all sizes nationwide with services for projects from conception to completion.It draws on the longstanding expertise of well-known industry professionals with 300 years of experience between them built working inhouse across multiple sectors.Managing director Gareth Pryce, who leads the business with directors Simon Avery and Harvey Ford, said: “These are exciting times for Three Sixty Design Solutions.“The opening of our new office is a major milestone in our strategic growth plans for the future of the business and the delivery of design excellence.“Its modern, light and attractive suites are the perfect environment for our team of experienced professionals to provide high-quality solutions and services, and drive the business forward.”Gareth added: “We see investment in the new offices as a vote of the confidence in our people and business, the sectors we serve and west Sussex as a prime location from which to support clients.“We are an agile business which incorporates modern working methods but at the same time we believe there is no substitute for employees being together in an office to collaborate, inspire one another and create a terrific team spirit to breed a culture of success.”Three Sixty Design Solutions provides architectural services, building surveying, structural engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and fire engineering, specialist surveying, and project management and contract administration.Along with these key services, it also provides support with such cutting-edge innovations as 3D measurement, laser scanning, imaging and realisation technologies.Recent projects its team have worked on have included a dynamic and sustainable lighting upgrade for historic military barracks in central London and an upgrade of Ministry of Defence sites.Other locations have included a rehabilitation centre, a landmark clock tower in London, a RAF base, expansion of a south coast restaurant and surveys with recommendations for repair and maintenance for a river in London and the south east.Three Sixty Design Solutions works in partnership with turnkey solutions provider Johnsons 1871, which provides domestic and business services including relocations, laboratory logistics, project management, technology solutions, cleaning and sanitation, installation and security services.Visit https://360designsolutions.co.uk/ for more details.