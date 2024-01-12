BREAKING

First aid kits donated to Hastings and Eastbourne youth groups

Medi Tech Trust has donated five first aid kits to the Education Futures Trust Charity in Hastings. Education Futures Trust (EFT) aims to improve the life chances of children, families and vulnerable adults in Hastings and the surrounding area and the portable boxes will be available to be used for their sporting and open air activities.
By Sandra LewisContributor
Published 12th Jan 2024, 09:34 GMT
Bob Lewis of Medi Tech Trust presenting the First Aid Kits to Martina of Education Futures TrustBob Lewis of Medi Tech Trust presenting the First Aid Kits to Martina of Education Futures Trust
Bob Lewis of Medi Tech Trust presenting the First Aid Kits to Martina of Education Futures Trust

For its Christmas Community Initiative Medi Tech Trust invited local youth organisations to apply for the first aid boxes in December but Covid prevented early delivery.

At last Medi Tech Trust’s Co-Chairman Bob Lewis was able to deliver some of the boxes, the first ones to Hastings.

In Eastbourne the kits were also delivered to the 4th Eastbourne Brownies and Eastbourne Old Town Boys and Girls Football Clubs.

There are a few first aid kits still available at the Medi Tech Trust headquarters in Hailsham.

Any local youth organisation can apply for one so please give them a call on 01323 442211 if your organisation needs one.

