First aid kits donated to Hastings and Eastbourne youth groups
For its Christmas Community Initiative Medi Tech Trust invited local youth organisations to apply for the first aid boxes in December but Covid prevented early delivery.
At last Medi Tech Trust’s Co-Chairman Bob Lewis was able to deliver some of the boxes, the first ones to Hastings.
In Eastbourne the kits were also delivered to the 4th Eastbourne Brownies and Eastbourne Old Town Boys and Girls Football Clubs.
There are a few first aid kits still available at the Medi Tech Trust headquarters in Hailsham.
Any local youth organisation can apply for one so please give them a call on 01323 442211 if your organisation needs one.