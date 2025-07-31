First autumn season announced for Chichester's newest theatre, The Nest

The Nest, Chichester Festival Theatre’s brand-new studio venue, has confirmed its full autumn programme for September-December 2025.

From Thursdays to Saturdays, The Nest will be home to live entertainment from rising comedy stars to daring new theatre fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe. New events will be added regularly as part of a rolling programme. Booking is available at thenest.cft.org.uk

Justin Audibert, CFT’s artistic director, said: “The launch marks the start of an ambitious five-year journey, extending CFT’s proud history of temporary venues. The Nest sets out to be a springboard for creative risk-taking, new talent and community events. All tickets are £20 or less.

“Nestled among the trees beside the Festival Theatre, it seats 120 and has its own bar and accessible facilities. Sustainability is at its heart; the core structure was previously located at the Pleasance Theatre in London and used at the Edinburgh Festival.”

Justin added: “We’re delighted to present this exciting new programme in The Nest. It’s a vibrant and eclectic mix, designed to spark curiosity and encourage those who’ve never been to CFT to give us a try. Our loyal audiences will discover something fresh and engaging too!”

Highlights include:

Alex Hill: Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Ar*e For England, Fri 26 & Sat 27 Sep, 8pm, age guidance 14+.

“An award-winning, bold, hilarious and deep exploration of identity, belonging and the lengths we go to for a sense of purpose. Set against the backdrop of football fandom and English culture, the protagonist recounts the absurd yet poignant events that led him to the infamous moment he stuck a flare up his ar*e in a wild act of loyalty and rebellion.

“This blisteringly funny new play comes to The Nest following a run at London’s Southwark Playhouse and a sell-out, five-star run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

Comedy at The Nest: Rangatainment presents Harriet Kemsley, Chris Brooker, Rory O'Hanlon, James Trickey. Fri 3 Oct, 8pm, age guidance 16+

“Headlining this instalment of Comedy at The Nest is Harriet Kemsley, award-winning comedian, writer and actress, as seen on Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Last One Laughing. Harriet has starred in the Viceland reality sitcom Bobby and Harriet: Get Married, which she co-created and co-wrote with Bobby Mair, to huge critical acclaim.

“The evening will be hosted by Chris Brooker and will feature Rory O’Hanlon, an award-winning Irish stand-up comedian and actor renowned for his rapid-fire delivery. Also appearing is rising comedian James Trickey, recently shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award.”

Temi Wilkey: Main Character Energy, Fri 21 & Sat 22 Nov, 8pm, age guidance 16+.

“A beautiful and supremely talented black actress is putting on an outrageously hilarious, autobiographical one-woman show to finally take up the space she’s been so routinely denied. Expect a high camp cocktail of comedy and cabaret. This ‘perfect send up of the one woman show’ (Guardian) comes to The Nest after a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a sold-out run at Soho Theatre.”

Glenda and Rita Live, Fri 28 Nov, 8pm, age guidance 14+.

“Glenda Swing and Rita Herringbone are a hilariously tragic musical drag cabaret duo. These two actresses from the Golden Age of Hollywood have been immortalised in black and white and are struggling to find work in the brutal, unforgiving Technicolor world. Glenda and Rita invite you to a celebration of their cinematic career where they will be revisiting songs and roles from forgotten movies past.”

The Furrow Collective, Fri 12 Dec, 8pm.

“The Furrow Collective is a dynamic English-Scottish band made up of four exceptional and individually acclaimed artists: Lucy Farrell, Rachel Newton, Emily Portman and Alasdair Roberts. Formed in 2013 out of a shared passion for traditional songs and ballads from England, Scotland and beyond, the group quickly gained recognition, winning the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Best Group shortly after releasing their acclaimed second album, Wild Hog.”

Dark Tales in Winter: The Face, Thu 18-Sat 20 Dec, 3pm & 8pm, age guidance 14+.

“Where is the line between dream and foretelling? This spooky alternative Christmas show explores a haunted childhood nightmare that leaves Hester dreading sleep. Each night brings visions of a bleak landscape, a sinister face, and whispered promises. Arena Theatre and Beautiful Shadows present The Face, a chilling adaptation of E F Benson’s story, written by Hannah Torrance and Matt Beames.”