First construction phase of Lewes zero carbon affordable homes development complete

Located on the former Pells Church of England school site in the heart of the town, with good transport links and close to local amenities, Raven’s development will provide 32 new affordable one, two and three-bedroom homes.

There will be 18 maisonettes for affordable rent and 14 properties available to buy through shared ownership. Show homes will be ready for viewings this summer, with the development due for completion in 2025.

These homes have been designed to be carbon efficient - from using the latest methods of building from local company Boutique Modern, right through to having the latest energy saving technology. All homes will benefit from solar panels and ground source heat pumps, which means as well as being better for the environment, residents will benefit from warmer, more energy efficient homes.

The 14 properties available for shared ownership will be available to buy through Raven, and Lewes District Council will allocate the 18 homes available for affordable rent.

Ali Bennett, executive director of homes at Raven, said: “With property prices in the town so high compared to other parts of the country, there is an urgent need for affordable housing.

“All the homes in this development are not only built using the latest modern construction methods to minimise any environmental impact, but we’re also fitting solar panels and heat pumps as standard instead of gas boilers. This will ensure properties are warm and comfortable, affordable to heat and more sustainable than more traditionally built homes.

“Residents with electric vehicles, now or in the future, will benefit from charging points installed at their properties as a further sustainability measure.”

Lucas Shone, projects director at Boutique Modern, added: “We’re excited to begin delivering our modular homes to Raven’s new Lewes development. It is a pivotal milestone in the journey to completion and the build should progress very quickly from this point. We can’t wait to see 32 new families move in and begin their new lives.”