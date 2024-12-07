The Dirty Strangers are releasing their first-ever Christmas single – with a gig at Chichester’s Chichester Inn the day after.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turkey Bone – with a video shot in Chichester and London – comes out on December 13, with the Chichester Inn gig on Saturday, December 14.

Singer Alan Clayton, who lives in Chichester, said: “We will be on stage at about 9.30pm. There is a band before us called Brand and they're a great band as well and we've also got a DJ, Paul Chukles. The evening starts at 7.30pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Turkey Bone: “Because I'm a songwriter I don't really know where the inspiration comes from but basically it's a bittersweet country & western song about someone who is on their own at Christmas. All he can afford is a Turkey drumstick but it gets even sadder because he eats it on Christmas Eve and then he wakes up on Christmas morning and all he has got is the turkey bone.

“The video is set in Chichester. You see the Cross and you see the high street. We filmed it in Chichester and London trying to make it all look like it's all the same place. We did it about month ago. We did it before the Christmas decorations went up but there was still a Christmas shop that we could include.”

And Alan is delighted that the single features Ronnie Lane’s Slim Chance fiddler Charlie

Hart: “I met Charlie and I said that the song was a bit country & western and did he fancy playing on it, and he said yes. He is playing piano and accordion. For the B side we re-recorded Pirates Don't Get Pensions with Charlie on electric fiddle, and what a fine player he is. He gets into the soul of the song and he adds to it. He doesn't dominate. He just adds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turkey bone is Alan's first Christmas single: “When I was young I wrote a song called Socks And Pants about the Christmas presents that you get but we never released it. This is my first stab at a Christmas song. I'm not aiming to beat Slade or to get to number one. It's just really something for people that like us.”

And taking his cue from Turkey Bone, Alan and the band are planning on bringing out a country & western style album next year, featuring new songs and also re-recording some old ones. Alan thinks it's possible they might get the album out in March.