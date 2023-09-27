First ever Good Food East Sussex Month preparing to reshape the local future of food

East Sussex is celebrating its very own food month – and everyone is invited! During October multiple communities will be coming together to hold dozens of events across the county to raise awareness of a wide range of issues from food waste to food insecurity.

Events taking place during the month include a game cookery masterclass with local chef Angela Carter at South Brockwells Farm in Wealden, the Lewes Climate Hub Food Festival, Guest Grower mornings at Rooted in Eastbourne, and celebration events for local food services in Hastings and Rother.

“Good Food East Sussex is a network of hundreds of local groups and people who want to see a more local food system, that works for our people, our economy and our environment” said Alex Britten-Zondani, one of the people who coordinates the Good Food East Sussex network.

Good Food East Sussex month is one of the first steps taken towards reaching more people and shaping the future of food in the county. “We have so much potential in East Sussex to really become a local, sustainable food county, transforming how we grow, buy, sell and eat our food,” Alex continued. “We’re asking the questions of what we could be, and finding ways to make it happen.”

“Almost 3 out of 10 workers in East Sussex work in the food sector – that’s much higher than in other areas of the country. Compare us to East Anglia – we have more local food business than them, though their population is five times ours. East Sussex is truly a food county – how can we maximise this potential?”

“For example, what if most of the food in our schools, hospitals and shops came from local businesses and supported local people? What if we could use empty spaces for community food growing and supporting new businesses? What if we built a connected local system so no food was wasted? And what if, through this work, we were all able to afford the healthy food we need.”

The launch of the Good Food East Sussex network and the first Good Food East Sussex Month will begin some of these conversations, and bring people together to see how we can make these ideas a reality.

“With the current cost of living crisis our work is more important than ever. We’re determined to make a real difference to the lives - and plates - of every single person in East Sussex.”

