First ever Hailsham Spring Market comes to town on March 11

Plans are being made for the first-ever Hailsham Spring Market, which will take place in Vicarage Field on Saturday March 11 from 8.30am to 2pm, and organisers of the event are confident that it will be a great shopping event, offering something for everyone.

Hailsham Street Market

Vicarage Field will be home to a range of street market stalls selling locally sourced food, as well as gifts and accessories. Confirmed traders to date include the following:

- Lou's Unique Crochet (Crochet items)- The Sweet Man (Confectionery)- Ace Knits & Bits (Wool and knitting accessories)- One of a Kind (Handmade children's clothing and accessories)- Tranquil Treasures GB (Handmade jewellery)- The Jam Lady (Jams and preserves)- Friends & Co (Homeware and homemade gifts)- Mini Mouthfuls (Homemade fudge)- Kayz Crystals (Healing crystals)- Simply Sussex Produce (Personalised hampers and gifts)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be information stalls from Christchurch and Garden Guardians and a chocolate tombola courtesy of the Hailsham Young Farmers' Club.

The Hailsham Spring Market will coincide with 'Streets of Hailsham' which also takes place in Vicarage Field and Hailsham High Street on March 11, from 11.30am-2.30pm. The event, which has come about via Government funding secured by Wealden District Council, will feature entertainment including Show Globe's 'Sea Sphere' (gliding during its performances to interact with the public), shopping trolley dance display team Granny Turismo and world-famous street theatre puppet act Hodman & Sally, courtesy of The Flying Buttresses.

Also performing for the public will be fire-breather, stilt walker and cabaret performer 'Dolly Delicious', hula hooper 'Xena Flame' and UK African Acrobats with their acrobatics and circus skills accompanied by traditional drumming and dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on the same day will be Hailsham Farmers' Market, taking place at the Livestock Market site and offering a variety of stalls and local produce, including meat and game, fruit and vegetables, plants, baked items, honey and free-range eggs.

"Residents and visitors can expect everything from the finest food and gifts on sale on the day at both the Town Council's Spring Market and Hailsham Farmers' Market the market, in addition to some amazing street entertainment as part of the Streets of Hailsham event," said Mickey Caira, Deputy Town Clerk and Business Enterprise Manager.

"Our market events attract traders and visitors from across the region and our forthcoming Spring Market will be no exception, especially as it's coinciding with the other two event attractions!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst there are further arrangements to be made, we are confident that the day's market and street entertainment offerings will be well received by the public and provide fun for everyone.