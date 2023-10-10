First ever Malling Jumble Trail in Lewes on Saturday October 14

Excitement is building on the streets of South Malling in Lewes about the first ever Malling Jumble Trail this weekend. From 9.30am on Saturday 14th October more than 50 households will be selling their wares outside their homes.

This new community event has been organised by Malling resident Indianna Dabson, who posted her idea on a local Facebook page a few weeks ago and was inundated by positive responses within hours.

Indianna had been inspired, having been part of two fabulous jumble trails in Hanover, Brighton, and had heard about the success of a recent jumble trail in Nevill, Lewes.

She said: "Everyone loves a bootfair / jumble sale, but not everyone has the means to do one or get to one. It's so much easier when you only have to set up shop outside your home - and I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to have a declutter before the festive season begins.”

Malling Jumble Trail

As well as promising to be a lot of fun for participants and visitors, the event promotes more sustainable living (by finding a new home for the items on offer), a healthy lifestyle (as it is hoped that most of the shoppers will walk between stalls) and should help with the current cost of living crisis (with lots of bargains to be had).

The event is free to attend, but visitors should bring cash, as most stallholders will not have the ability to take card payments. Some stallholders will have items they simply want to go to a new home (for free) and some will be donating some of the money they receive to charity.

Stalls are likely to mainly offer bric-a-brac, furniture and clothing, but others will include crafts, plants and bakes.

Visitors will be able to find their way around all the stalls via an interactive googlemap accessed from a QR code available on posters, at many of the stalls and on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1027766465024225 .

If visitors haven't already accessed the map, they should just head to the South Malling area on Saturday morning and look for balloons and stalls outside houses, and after their first stop it will be easy to join the trail. Stalls will be open until about 3pm.