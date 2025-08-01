First-ever music stage at Weald & Downland Living Museum

Folk in all its forms – folklore, folk art and folk music – is celebrated in a special family-friendly day at the Weald & Downland Living Museum.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roots & Rhythm is on Saturday, August 9 from 10am-8pm. Tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £15 for children (under-fives go free). Find out more and book at wealddown.co.uk.

Part of the innovation behind it all is that there will be a music stage, a first for the venue. Music has long been part of activities at the Weald & Downland, but the addition of a dedicated music stage moves things into new territory, with artists including Cara Elin, Jon Wilks and the Goblin Band to be featured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the day, the Museum will be filled with the sounds of folk with acoustic music performances across the site, including historical music played on traditional instruments.

Hannah Miller, interpretation manager at the Museum, said it is all about offering living history: “With the museum we have more than 50 rescue buildings and we interpret them as a living museum. We're looking at the lives that people may have led in these buildings. Folk is popular culture and that's what we are going to be looking at.

“We're going to have a music stage which is a first for us. We've had lots of folk music over the years but we haven't actually had a dedicated stage before mixed in with everything else that's going on. We're always looking at doing something new. We are always looking at bringing in new people and also offering new things for the people that already come to the museum so we've decided to bring in some contemporary folk as well.

“We will see how it works. Throughout the year we tend to have different things. We relate back to seasonal and ritual histories and how they informed the living. We are physically planting and harvesting and also using our produce and we are also always looking at the different things that may have happened in the buildings. It's all about the seasonal activities and the seasonal markers that we celebrate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be interactive workshops throughout the day to learn about local folklore and rituals, from crafting a flower headdress, raw clay seed bomb making, roadside puppet crafts and printmaking demonstrations to hearing local legends and medieval tales from storytellers.

You will also be able to stroll across the extensive grounds of the Museum and encounter folklore characters including the Green Man and Fairy Queen as well as meeting the travelling Museum of Roadside Magic.

“Later in the day, secure your spot on the picturesque Greenways Field to enjoy live music on the main stage including traditional English folk songs from guitarist Jon Wilks and ending with a headline performance from the acclaimed Goblin Band, known for their unique blend of traditional folk and medieval music incorporating various instruments like strings, squeezeboxes, hurdy gurdy, flutes, horns, bells and whistles.

“Keep refuelled with delicious food and refreshments all day and into the evening, including offerings from on-site food and drink vendors. Alternatively bring your own picnic to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An all-day event brimming with folklore-inspired activities and live entertainment, Roots & Rhythm promises something for every member of the family to enjoy. Let the rhythm guide you through a day of tradition, creativity, and community spirit.”