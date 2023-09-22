First for Littlehampton Sea Cadets

For the first time in their history Littlehampton Sea Cadets won the Area First Aid Competition held at Reigate Sea Cadet Unit on the 17th of September 2024.

Littlehampton Unit represented the Central District at the Area First Aid Competition held at Reigate Unit, after winning the District Competition held back in July at Gosport Unit.

The team was made up of Leading Cadet Alice, Able Cadet Aaron, Able Cadet Ryan and Ordinary Cadet Dawson and Ordinary Cadet Thomas .

The competition was made up of individuals scenarios and a team scenario where casualties were made up to look like real life injuries.

The team with their medals and trophy

The team came away with the Gold for the team event and Leading Cadet Alice and Able Cadet Arron won the individual Gold and Ordinary Cadet Dawson won individual Silver.