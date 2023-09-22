First for Littlehampton Sea Cadets
Littlehampton Unit represented the Central District at the Area First Aid Competition held at Reigate Unit, after winning the District Competition held back in July at Gosport Unit.
The team was made up of Leading Cadet Alice, Able Cadet Aaron, Able Cadet Ryan and Ordinary Cadet Dawson and Ordinary Cadet Thomas .
The competition was made up of individuals scenarios and a team scenario where casualties were made up to look like real life injuries.
The team came away with the Gold for the team event and Leading Cadet Alice and Able Cadet Arron won the individual Gold and Ordinary Cadet Dawson won individual Silver.
The team will now go on to represent the Southern Area at the National Competition on the 4th November in Bolton. Commanding Officer LT(SCC) B Osborne RNR who attended the event was delighted with the result and said the cadets deserve the win as they have been training hard for several months under CI Gordon head of First Aid at the unit.