First fundraising fashion show since pandemic for Chichester charity

Fashion Show Fundraiser for Pregnancy Options Centre in Chichester

The fashion show at the Pregnancy Options Centre in St John’s Street on September 30 had more than 110 guests, and was hosted by Colours Fashion Shows.

Guests were given the opportunity to buy clothes from high street retailers such as Zara, New Look and Gap at hugely discounted prices.

Raffle prizes were donated by businesses in and around Chichester including Temple Spa, Sara-Jane Candles, and Sweaty Betty. There were also stalls selling goods, which included Brownie Bay, SLK Ceramics, Beth Wakeford greetings cards and Wagtail Coffee & Yoga.

Options provides free, non-directive help support to anyone facing unplanned pregnancy or struggling after a pregnancy loss or an abortion. The centre is the only service of its kind in the area.

The charity also delivers interactive sessions to local primary and secondary schools on healthy sex and relationships, consent and online safety within the RSE curriculum.

Anna Madge, charity CEO, said: “The fashion show was an amazing opportunity to raise the profile of Options within the local community as well as to raise funds to support our projects.

"I’d like to thank everyone that came to support us. The money raised will go towards supporting clients in a time of crisis, providing a safe environment for them to explore difficult decisions and experiences.”

Options is currently planning to expand its counselling service into Portsmouth in 2023. This has resulted in a need to expand the counselling team.

