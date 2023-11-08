First glimpse of UK's tallest living Christmas tree at Kew Wakehurst

The UK’s tallest living Christmas tree was this morning revealed at dawn at Kew Wakehurst, with 1,800 energy-saving bulbs lighting it up, ahead of GLOW WILD, an enchanting winter lantern trail opening on 23 November 2023 and running until 1 January 2024. The 37 metre high tree is one of the highlights of the trail, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forming a glistening haven in the heart of Sussex, Wakehurst’s enchanting winter lantern trail Glow Wild returns this winter and the 10th edition promises a brand-new route through Kew’s wild botanic garden.

Marking a milestone 10 years, Glow Wild lights up Kew’s wild botanic garden, bringing festive magic and wonder to the South East with 10 new installations and myriad hand-crafted lanterns. Celebrated as a must-do Christmas experience, the 2023 edition of the winter lantern trail marks a decade of mesmerising memories and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s theme invites visitors to reflect on the awe-inspiring moments in the natural world – from epic examples of wildlife to delicate details of plants and fungi. In true Glow Wild tradition, over 1000 lanterns are handmade by local volunteers and community groups, with the tenth anniversary mile- long trail also boasting eight brand new bespoke installations from leading artists.

FIRST GLIMPSE OF UK’S TALLEST LIVING CHRISTMAS TREE AS TEAM MAKE MAKE FINAL TOUCHES AHEAD OF 10TH GL

This year offers a new interactive experience with Wakehurst’s ‘Starkeeper’ from Long Nose Puppets. Visitors young and young at heart are invited to make a wish on a star to hang in the ‘sky forest’ before they continue their journey. Other friendly faces can be found in giant paradingpeacock, Percy who give a glowing welcome to all entering the gardens.

Beyond the dazzling creations, new to Glow Wild this year is a refreshed catering offer, with pop-up stalls throughout the trail offering comfortable dwelling points to admire installations whilst enjoying hot drinks and snacks.

Crackling fire pits located close to the Starkeeper form the perfect spot for toasting marshmallows, whilst festive grab and go options can be found under the UK’s tallest living Quiet Sessions are available every night at 4.15pm, whilst a series of Relaxed Sessions offer gentle performances adapted especially for children with special educational needs and disabilities. For those looking for the perfect date-night, adult-only slots will run each Friday at 8pm offering a quieter, more intimate experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of the strains faced by many during the ongoing cost of living crisis, Wakehurst has released accessible priced tickets from £11.50 for the opening week of Glow Wild and hopes this, combined with its free tickets for under 4-year-olds, helps families as they prepare for the festive season. The new flexible ticket offer allows bookers to swap or upgrade tickets up to 72 hours before their visit – available for new and existing bookings.