First Net Zero Carbon development for Mid Sussex given green light

A pioneering Net Zero Carbon development has been given approval by councillors at the Mid Sussex District Planning Committee.

The application, which will deliver 260 Net Zero Carbon homes and represents the first Net Zero Carbon housing scheme of scale in the district, will be built jointly by Charles Church, part of Persimmon Homes, and Thakeham. Following a joint planning application by the two housebuilders on the site allocated for housing, the Burgess Hill scheme will span Thakeham land in the north of the site, and Charles Church land in the south.

As well delivering 260 Net Zero Carbon homes in a flagship development, both developers were keen to stress the important contribution that the new development will make to meeting local housing needs. House prices in Mid Sussex are nearly 12 times average earnings and almost a third higher than the national average. Alongside a range of affordable homes for private sale, 78 homes will also be made available for affordable rent and discounted market sale.

Daniel Castle, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Thames Valley said: “As well delivering an innovative and pioneering housing scheme, we’re also incredibly proud of our record in helping local people to get on the property ladder, and own their home.

New Homes with PV solar panels

“At our most recent scheme in Burgess Hill, over half of all the homes sold privately on site helped a first-time buyer get on the property ladder. I hope we can deliver more of the same at Keymer Road.”

The Net Zero Carbon homes go far beyond what is required by current building regulations and will utilise a range of technologies and innovative materials in order to achieve Net Zero. This includes the use of PV solar panels, air source heat pumps and cylinders, waste water heat recovery and specialist materials to maximise energy performance within the homes.

Calum Semark, Chief Operating Officer at Thakeham, commented: “We are a local business and industry-leaders in sustainable homes so to be providing quality homes for Burgess Hill via an entirely zero carbon scheme is hugely significant for us. It will offer people the opportunity to live in highly energy-efficient homes, meaning low running costs and minimal environmental impact, both of which are increasingly important.

“We look forward to welcoming future residents in due course and know that this community will be a great place to live and an asset to the thriving Burgess Hill area.”

A site plan of the Keymer Road development