Fishing boat rescued by Hastings lifeboat, Friday 17th May

Hastings all weather lifeboat was asked to launch Friday afternoon to a disabled fishing boat approximately ¾ mile south of Fairlight.

Once in the water the lifeboat and her volunteer crew were on the scene with the boat in less than 10 minutes.

It was found that the fishing boat crew were uninjured and in good spirits, the boat itself had a mechanical failure but was otherwise undamaged and at anchor.

The decision was made to tow the boat to safety to avoid leaving a potential hazard to navigation, so a towline was rigged and passed over to the fishing boat crew who made it fast. They then cut their anchor, allowing the short tow back to Hastings to start.