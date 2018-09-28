Five Ash Down couple share marriage secrets

A couple from Hurstwood View care home, in Five Ash Down have celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Charles Johnstone, 93 and Eileen Johnstone, 89 met in a dance hall in Portsmouth when Charles was in the Navy at the age of 17 and Eileen was 15.

The couple said it was love at first sight and Charles proposed shortly after meeting Eileen.

Family and friends came to Hurstwood View to celebrate the couple’s special anniversary with staff and residents.

General manager, Kirsty Heaver at Hurstwood View said: “We have had such a lovely afternoon celebrating Charles and Eileen’s anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years.”

Mr and Mrs Johnstone went on to have two children, Paul and Hillary and now have two Grandchildren and one great grandson.

Charles says the secret to a happy marriage is lots of laughter, getting on well and being happy in your job.

The couples son and daughter came all the way from Australia to celebrate this momentous occasion with their parents. The home arranged a private lunch for for the guests, then went on to celebrate in style with a Jazz entertainer, lots of laughter and a tea party.