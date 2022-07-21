Five people stuck in lifts in Horsham town centre

Three elderly women were trapped in a lift in Swan Walk for almost an hour during hot temperatures while another couple were stuck nearby in a lift in Marks and Spencer.
Fire crews gave them water on releasing them after their ordeal.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of people stuck in a lift at Swan Walk in Horsham at 1.12pm on Wednesday (20 July 2022).
“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Horsham Fire Station to the scene.
"Upon arrival, firefighters were able to release two people from the lift.
“While in attendance, a second lift at the premises stopped working.
"Firefighters remained on scene and successfully released three people from this lift and awaited the arrival of the engineer to the scene, before leaving at 2.19pm.”