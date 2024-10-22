"Fleeting memories and dreamlike states" in new Lewes exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harriet Hildick-Smith is the latest artist to exhibit at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes from October 26-November 3.

Harriet, who lives and works in Lewes, said: “Inside Out is an exhibition of my paintings. I work in oils on hardboard. My work explores the delicate intersection between fleeting memories and dreamlike states often represented through figures situated within interior or exterior spaces. Through the use of colour I have become increasingly interested in expressing the depth of emotion that lies beneath these memories. The compositions capture moments of isolation and vulnerability where innocence and fragility emerge as recurring motifs. I aim to evoke a sense introspection, navigating the fine line between existential dread and human comfort. Each work invites the viewer to engage with the tension between the ephemeral and enduring, reflecting on the deeper emotional undercurrents that shape our shared experience

“I studied fine art at City and Guilds of London Art School as I had always wanted to be an artist. In the 90s I worked in the advertising industry making models for TV commercials while also painting and exhibiting in many group shows across London where I lived at the time. I am a mother of four children and while they were growing up I continued to draw and paint when I could. Now that my children have grown, I have found renewed energy and focus in my work allowing me to fully immerse myself in my creative practice once again. Some of the artists who I hugely admire and have influenced my work are Odilon Redon, Munch, Tracy Emin, Paula Reagu and Ana Maria Pacheco to name but a few.”

The Star Brewery Gallery is a visual arts exhibition space first established as the Star Gallery in the late 1980s and later known as the Hop Gallery. It has a history of hosting exhibitions by local, regional, national and international artists and of showcasing both established artists and up-and-coming artists, photographers and makers. It aims to stage an exciting and diverse programme of exhibitions.