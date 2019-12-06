Flint walls in Lewes to be checked after concerns raised

Lewes District Council will be carrying out checks on various flint walls in the town following concerns raised by members of the public.

In a statement, the district council said: “In response to enquiries from members of the public, Lewes District Council is undertaking spot checks on various flint walls in Lewes town.

Lewes deputy mayor Stephen Catlin by the walls bounding the twittens

“If anyone has concerns about a flint wall in the town, please contact our Customer First team on 01273 471600.”

Deputy mayor Stephen Catlin has welcomed the decision after calling for the walls bounding the twittens to be checked following the collapse of part of Lewes Castle’s curtain wall.

The wall, which was 1,000 years old, collapsed into a resident’s garden and against the Old Coach House on November 11.

The 11th-century castle was closed to the public for safety reasons and the incident sparked a large emergency response.

Mr Catlin said: “I am delighted that they are taking it seriously.

“But I am concerned that it is over a year since the conservation officer agreed to meet me and check Church Twitten and he hasn’t got in touch since.

“But at long last I am pleased that the district is beginning to take its Lewes responsibilites seriously and that there has been some results.”