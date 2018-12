Flooding has been reported in Coldharbour Road near Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, this morning (Thursday, December 20) with a build-up of heavy traffic.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if they can.

East Sussex Highways said it was investigating the situation.

Elsewhere, Chyngton Gardens in Seaford remains closed due to roadwaorks with the 12A bus unable to serve the Chyngton Estate.