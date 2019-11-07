Flood warning for Hellingly, Alfriston and areas near River Cuckmere

A flood alert has been released for the areas surrounding the River Cuckmere as water levels continue to rise.

The river levels are slowly rising in Hellingly, but should peak by 1pm today (Thursday), but in Alfriston they will continue to rise and peak by about 9pm tonight – approximately 30cm higher than this morning.

According to the government’s flood warning website, “minor impact flooding with shallow depths should be expected”.

Fields, rural roads and gardens are expected to be affected by the deluge. While Station Road in Hellingly and near Willows car park, River Lane and near Deans Place in Alfriston are also under threat.

This is due to heavy rain which is expected this evening into Friday morning and again on Saturday (November 8-9).

A spokesperson said on the website, “Exact details are uncertain, but we expect to see river levels rising again through the early hours of Friday morning and Saturday afternoon.

“Possibly to higher levels than seen in the past week. Flood protection products are recommended to remain installed, if you have them. We continue to monitor the situation.”

This comes after severe flooding has left the iconic Cuckmere Haven meanders under a lake of water.

Residents and local MP Maria Caulfied say this is down to the Environment Agency refusing to dredge the river, causing a blockage.

One business has been forced to close due to the floods, as well as several roads in the area and farmers’ fields have been submerged.

