Flood warnings for areas near Cuckmere River - including A27 and A22

Experts have issued flood warnings for the Cuckmere River and have appealed to drivers not to travel in some areas in East Sussex this weekend.

According to the Environment Agency’s (EA) website, more rain is forecast and it is enough to ‘cause river levels to rise’, which could affect parts of the A27 and A22.

The Environment Agency's flooding forecast map

An EA spokesperson said, “More rain is forecast for Friday afternoon. Not an exceptional amount in comparison to recent events, but enough to cause river levels to rise again Friday afternoon and evening (November 15). Flood impacts are likely to remain until Sunday (November 17). Please plan to avoid driving through routes susceptible to flooding.”

The areas susceptible to flooding, according to the EA, are Station Road, Hellingly, and near Willows car park, River Lane, North Street, Dean’s Place Hotel, Alfriston, the A27 near the Alfriston Road junction and A22 just before the Hailsham Bypass roundabout.

The EA spokesperson said they will continue to monitor the forecast and provide an update at 12pm today (Friday).