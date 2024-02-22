BREAKING

Flooded street in Aldwick: photos show people in hi-vis jackets and pumps at scene

There have been reports of a flooded street in Aldwick this afternoon (Thursday, February 22).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:50 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 17:57 GMT

A photographer sent in pictures at around 5pm showing a flooded road, sandbags, people wearing hi-vis and a large pump at the scene.

The photographer said the incident is taking place on the Aldwick Bay Estate.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

There have been reports of a flooded street at the Aldwick Bay Estate

1. Aldwick

There have been reports of a flooded street at the Aldwick Bay Estate Photo: Eddie Mitchell

