A photographer sent in pictures at around 5pm showing a flooded road, sandbags, people wearing hi-vis and a large pump at the scene.
The photographer said the incident is taking place on the Aldwick Bay Estate.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
1. Aldwick
There have been reports of a flooded street at the Aldwick Bay Estate Photo: Eddie Mitchell
