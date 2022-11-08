Flooding between Billingshurst and Wisborough Green 'could last until Thursday'
This was the scene at Newbridge on the A272 between Billingshurst and Wisborough Green this afternoon (Tuesday).
The arches of the bridge were completely submerged due to the high water level.
The Environment Agency says that the effects of flooding in the area are likely to be felt ‘possibly until Thursday.’
Other major floods are in the Pulborough area this afternoon with high water levels threatening some nearby properties.
Acres of land there have been submerged under floodwater from the River Arun.