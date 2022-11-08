Edit Account-Sign Out
Flooding between Billingshurst and Wisborough Green 'could last until Thursday'

This was the scene at Newbridge on the A272 between Billingshurst and Wisborough Green this afternoon (Tuesday).

By Sarah Page
34 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 5:30pm

The arches of the bridge were completely submerged due to the high water level.

The Environment Agency says that the effects of flooding in the area are likely to be felt ‘possibly until Thursday.’

Other major floods are in the Pulborough area this afternoon with high water levels threatening some nearby properties.

This was the scene this afternoon at Newbridge between Billingshurst and Wisborough Green. Photo: Steve Robards

Acres of land there have been submerged under floodwater from the River Arun.

