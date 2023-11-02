BREAKING
Flooding causes havoc across many parts of Horsham

Flooding has caused havoc across many parts of the Horsham district amid Storm Ciarán today (Thursday).
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 16:15 GMT
The A264 Road between Horsham and Crawley was shut, along with Two Mile Ash Road in Barns Green.

Many residential roads were left underwater with Gorriges Brook badly affected. West Sussex Highways workers are currently on the scene.

Pondtail Road was also under water, as well as Kerves Lane.

Residents can report flooding problems to West Sussex County Council at https://bit.ly/3FIiOy0

Have you been affected? Email your photos to [email protected]