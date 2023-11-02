Flooding causes havoc across many parts of Horsham
Flooding has caused havoc across many parts of the Horsham district amid Storm Ciarán today (Thursday).
The A264 Road between Horsham and Crawley was shut, along with Two Mile Ash Road in Barns Green.
Many residential roads were left underwater with Gorriges Brook badly affected. West Sussex Highways workers are currently on the scene.
Pondtail Road was also under water, as well as Kerves Lane.
Residents can report flooding problems to West Sussex County Council at https://bit.ly/3FIiOy0
