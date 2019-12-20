Flooding in Hellingly and Alfriston after lashing rain

There are flood alerts and flood warnings across the area after another day of lashing rain.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert (‘flooding is possible - be prepared’) at the Cuckmere, with flood warnings (‘flooding is expected – immediate action required’) at Alfriston and Hellingly and Horsebridge.

Flooding at Hellingly. Photo by Lewis Isted. SUS-191220-125623001

An Environment Agency spokesperson said, “Following nearly a month’s rainfall over the past week, and 20mm Thursday night, river levels are high and rising on the Cuckmere and Bull Rivers. Flooding is expected.

“Locations to be affected will include North Street, Willows car park, Old Clergy House, Deans Place Hotel and River Lane, properties on Mill Lane, Hellingly.

“Water is likely to flow across Station Road and Chuch Lane Hellingly from the Bull River, towards properties along the road, with gardens also affected too.

“Widespread rain will return from 3pm on Saturday December 21. River levels will continue to rise until 12pm on Saturday December 21, but further increases should be expected Saturday evening following the next band of rain.

Flooding at Hellingly. Photo by Lewis Isted. SUS-191220-125639001

“Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding, including the roads suggested in this message. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”

Trains from Eastbourne to London are stopping at Haywards Heath as the line is flooded. Southern Rail is strongly advising people not to travel between Brighton and Gatwick Airport.

And elsewhere in the county, the M23 is closed after a torrent of water surged onto the motorway.

Police closed it in both directions between junctions 10 and 11.

Flooding at Hellingly. Photo by Lewis Isted. SUS-191220-125656001

Sussex Police have urged motorists across East and West Sussex not to travel if possible.

Photo by Lewis Isted

Photo by Lewis Isted

Photo by Lewis Isted

Photo by Lewis Isted