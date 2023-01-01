Flooding in Sussex: Eight people rescued from vehicles in Barcombe Mills and roads closed

People were rescued from vehicles due to getting stuck in flood water last night.

Lewes Fire Station tweeted at 7.30am this morning (January 1) that seven people and one child were rescued from vehicles in Barcombe Mills overnight due to getting stuck in flood water.

The tweet said the road was closed at the time due to water and three vehicles stuck across the highway and told drivers not to ignore the road closed signs. As of 5pm, nothing was showing up on the AA traffic map in terms of the road being closed.

Road closures/information according to the AA map (5pm on January 1):

Michelham Priory Road both ways from Coldharbour Road to Arlington Road West - just passable

A272 West Chiltington Lane both ways between Wooddale Lane and West Chiltington Lane - just passable, flooding at the railway bridge

