Florists wins Hailsham's Best Dressed Christmas Shop Window competition

A popular florists in the High Street has received first prize in a search to find the best Christmas shop window display in Hailsham.

Independent business Bloomfields Florists, situated in Hailsham High Street, was chosen by Hailsham Forward and Hailsham & District Chamber of Commerce representatives as the winner of this year's competition set up to encourage businesses to decorate their shop fronts during the festive season.

Several shop displays were short-listed for the award in Hailsham town centre this year, including those produced by Payden's Pharmacy in the High Street, NV Hair in St Mary's Walk and last year's award winner St Wilfrid's charity shop in the Quintins Centre.

However, there was no topping the efforts of Bloomfields Florist, impressing judges with their front window display which incorporated a traditional Christmas theme for passers by to enjoy.

Bloomfields proprietor Sandra John and Hailsham Chamber of Commerce's Mark Hallet

Shop staff members were delighted when Hailsham Forward and Hailsham & District Chamber of Commerce representatives dropped in to hand out the special award.

"We were impressed by the way that some shops had continued their festive theme inside, with many having decorated trees, hanging baubles and tinsel throughout," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira. "The dressing-up and decorating of shop windows for Christmas clearly enhances the festive spirit of this important retail period."

"I’d like to thank all those shops who took the time and trouble to set up such brilliant displays, as well as my colleagues at the Town Council and Hailsham Forward for organising and judging the competition."

The judging of the Best Christmas Window Display competition follows the recent launch of a campaign by the Town Council Business Enterprise officers to promote the town centre and encourage residents to carry out their Christmas shopping in Hailsham, therefore supporting the local economy.

Bloomfields Florist Christmas window display

Mr Caira added: "Hailsham has everything you need for a fantastic Christmas and New Year period. We have a wonderful range of shops and I would like to encourage everyone to spend locally and support our own traders as much as possible. Visitors from outside Hailsham are also encouraged to shop here and are welcome."

"Hailsham has a great selection of independent and High Street retailers who can help make Christmas 2023 perfect for you. It's feasible to do all your Christmas shopping in a town like Hailsham. We're spoilt for choice in the town centre – whether having a bite to eat at some quality restaurants, or for a festive drink at the many bars and pubs."

"You can buy Christmas gifts from a range of independent shops selling bespoke and interesting items and our town centre florists will have Christmas wreaths to decorate your front door or dining room table. And many local hair and beauty salons have special Christmas offers available, so why not treat someone you love to a bit of pampering!"

"Don’t forget there are also many shops in Hailsham selling a large range of Christmas cards and wrapping paper and there is ample free parking available in and around the town centre."

Bloomfields Florist Christmas window display