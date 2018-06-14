Flying the flags ... spectacular World Cup display in village

As the World Cup 2018 gets under way in Russia today (Thursday, June 14) one fan has been marking the football feast on a grand scale.

People driving through the village of Burwash have certainly been impressed.

Dave Kuhler, from Archway Builders Ltd, has dressed the front of his offices overall with the flags of all 32 of the nations taking part, together with a scoreboard.

As teams are eliminated from the competition their flags will be removed from the display.

Dave said: “I started doing it by accident. Someone in the village took offence at my brown fence and asked whether I could plant something in front of it.

“I thought this is a bit jollier than just plants. I’m a fan and we always talk football in The Rose and Crown or The Bear so I thought this would help people keep up to date with what’s going on.”

Pictured here, by Peter Cripps, are a proud Dave and his wife Jackie in front of their completed display.