Focus Foundation raises almost £80,000 for Sussex-based charities at Brighton winter ball

Focus Foundation has celebrated the success of its inaugural Winter Ball in Brighton, raising almost £80,000 for Sussex-based charities.

The glitz and glamour of the Hilton Brighton metropole Oxford Suite

The black-tie event, hosted on Saturday February 4 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, attracted over 350 people from various local businesses and charities in support of its mission to connect communities to make a positive and lasting difference to people’s lives.

The glamorous event was packed with entertainment, including performances from The Brighton Party Band, renowned violinist Andrew Bernadi and the E3 Events dance troop to name a few.

Focus Foundation’s core funding is directed at charities that support one of its three core pillars: underprivileged children & young people, mental health initiatives and community projects.

Fifty per cent of the proceeds from the Winter Ball have been ringfenced for local charities, WOLO Foundation, Off the Fence, Rockinghorse, Table Talk and Starr Trust, with the other 50% being distributed to other qualifying charities and projects in the county.

Additional entertainment on the night included the LIVE grand finale of the Sussex Superstars with performances from five talented finalists, hosted by BBC Radio Sussex’s Allison Ferns and judged by a panel of celebrity guests including Anita Dobson, Jacquie Brunjes and Jack Pallister.

The winner of the Sussex Superstars competition, Emily Milton, was awarded a £1,500 cash prize and the opportunity to perform on the main stage of the UK’s biggest gin festival.

The event was deemed a success by its organisers, Focus Foundation, after raising almost £80,000 for local causes.

Chris Goodman, Founder and Trustee at Focus Foundation said: “On behalf of the Focus Foundation team, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who played a part in making this event a success. These funds will have a huge impact on our charity partners and make a positive and lasting difference to the people and communities they support.”

About the Sussex SuperstarsSussex Superstars is a talent show hosted by the team at Focus Foundation and delivered by E3 Events. The show is made up of five heats taking place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole with the LIVE grand finale taking place at the Focus Foundation Winter Ball. The talent show provides an opportunity for people of all ages to showcase their talent, with a professional contract and cash prize to be won.

