Foiling the flying scavengers – Lewes rubbish bag initiative a success

A trial of seagull-proof bags has been so successful in Lewes that the initiative is being extended to other parts of the district.

The green hessian bags are proving a tough nut to crack for the seagulls, with requests from residents for additional street cleansing reduced by a massive 70 per cent in the trial areas, saving staff time and money.

The trial is one part of Lewes District Council’s roll-out of a new waste and recycling service.

Cllr Paul Franklin, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Waste and Recycling, said: “The results are very encouraging and great news for local people.

“The bags are a great alternative for anyone living at a property that can’t host a wheelie bin due to space or other constraints.”

Residents simply place their black rubbish bags in the gull proof bag on collection day. Not only do the new hessian bags stop seagulls spreading rubbish in the street, they are also a formidable protective barrier against other vermin.

Cllr Franklin added: “We are transforming how residents manage their waste and recycling, making it much simpler and easier for people to engage in the process.

“The delivery of 40,000 new wheelie bins to homes across the district is going very well and feedback from residents is extremely positive. I’m very proud of what is being achieved.”

For more information visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/lewesrecycling