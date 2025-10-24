Fond tributes on sudden death of truly inspirational music teacher

An inspirational teacher who brought the gift of music to thousands and thousands of young lives has died suddenly at the age of 75.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sasha Levtov, founder of the Regis School of Music in Bognor with his wife Nina, passed away on Sunday evening, October 19. He is survived by Nina and by their children Inna, Joe, Ilya and Yuli.

The family have already pledged that every effort will be made to ensure that the school continues with all its commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inna said: “He was a tremendous figure of influence in our musical world here on the south coast, and having built the Regis School of Music together with Nina, was able to touch the lives of so many young musicians and artists across the globe.”

As Inna says: “The cultural world in Bognor Regis and beyond will be in deep shock at his sudden passing.

“Sasha arrived in the UK on 4 January 1980 with his wife Nina and their two sons, Joseph (six) and Ilya (one), two suitcases and his guitar.

“Alongside his first job as a care attendant at Ashley House, Sasha starting teaching classical guitar almost straight away with barely any English. He continued to teach all of his life and together with Nina and his four children, realised his dream by creating the Regis School of Music in 1993.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The RSM began life at The Old School in Bersted where The West Sussex Guitar Club was also born. The WSGC has gone from strength to strength and has become one of the most loved and influential classical guitar appreciation societies in the UK. The RSM moved to its current home in Sudley Road in 1996 where it has been visited by musicians from across the globe, often before performances at top London venues such as the Wigmore Hall and the South Bank.

“Sasha’s enthusiasm for the guitar, classical music and culture in this area was a tremendous driving force. His boundless energy, which at times felt infinite, gave inspiration and direction to many lives, from the youngest of beginners whose talent he nurtured, to musicians just starting out on their musical careers to well established professionals. Never one to rest on his laurels, he was continually thinking of new avenues to bring culture to Bognor Regis, most recently with the addition of a Cinema Club which is just into its second year.”

Inna added: “Every effort will be made for the diary of events at the RSM to continue. The biggest tribute to Sasha would be for people to visit and enjoy this jewel in Bognor Regis’ musical and cultural crown.

“Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed. Sasha’s life has touched many in this community and the family are aware that there are many people who may wish to pay their respects.”

Inna said people should feel free to email her on [email protected] to be updated on the plans for the funeral which is not expected to be for several weeks.