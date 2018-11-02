Food banks call for Christmas volunteers

A superstore is calling for volunteers for the country’s biggest Christmas food collection.

A call has gone out for volunteers in Sussex to help with the nationwide Tesco Food Collection for people in need this Christmas. Tesco UK CEO Jason Tarry said: “Together we can make a real difference this Christmas through Tesco’s Food Collection scheme.

“Our customers have been incredibly generous in recent years and with the help of volunteers we hope to collect even more this year to support those who really need it.”

Leading food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust are looking for members of the public to help at donation points at Tesco stores from November 29 to December 1 as part of the Tesco Food Collection.

Find out about local stores supporting FareShare at www.fareshare.org.uk/get-involved/tesco-food-collection/