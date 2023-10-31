BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Food cooperative celebrates milestone: £1 million worth of surplus food redistributed

Havens Food Cooperative, a food waste prevention and redistribution project, is proud to announce a remarkable milestone in its mission to combat food waste. The project has successfully redistributed surplus food with a total retail value of £1 million, marking a significant achievement in the ongoing battle against food waste and food insecurity for the project.
By Francesca LowtonContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Since the creation of the project, in April 2020, collections have taken place daily to ensure that food is not wasted. The project collaborates with a total of 19 local stores across the Havens area (Saltdean - Seaford and including Lewes, Eastbourne and Brighton) collecting surplus food that would otherwise be discarded and instead redirecting this back into the community, with a focus on supporting those at risk of food insecurity. It is because of the local stores that are collaborating with the project and its 37 amazing volunteers that this milestone has been reached and the project hopes to continue providing an alternative means of food support to the community and preventing up to 3 tonnes of surplus from being wasted each week.

Havens Food Cooperative has not only prevented surplus food from ending up in landfill through operating a daily community pantry at their office in Denton, but has also distributed surplus to a network of local groups and organisations through their Pop-up Pantry Scheme, which is comprised of groups including foodbanks, schools, nurseries, emergency accommodation providers, other community projects and more. A total of 17 groups are participating in this scheme and receiving surplus food weekly to redistribute in their own settings and support their own members and communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As Havens Food Cooperative celebrates this milestone, they remain committed to their mission of fighting food waste and feeding the community and they are thrilled to announce that they have a matched funding opportunity running receiving donations in support of the project and allowing for its continuation and development. Through this crowdfunder donations are doubled at no extra cost to donors when using the link below:

Most Popular
Volunteers Collecting Surplus FoodVolunteers Collecting Surplus Food
Volunteers Collecting Surplus Food

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/million?fbclid=IwAR0PXC3WwmgMWZI63jlQeda18I5TotrLTasyenef1A0jgsrpP1rdD04ImBY

For more information about the project and how to get involved please contact: [email protected]

Related topics:EastbourneBrightonLewes