Foodbank offices official opening

New offices of Hailsham foodbank were officially opened on July 21.

The ribbon was cut by the mayor of Hailsham, cllr Nigel Coltman, along with reverend David Bourne, chairman of the Crosslink Trust and manager of the food bank, Julie Coates.

The space was enabled by a legacy from Liz Coles, a loyal volunteer.

A clock and plaque has been placed to commemorate her in the building.

Members of the public then had a chance to look around the distribution centre and warehouse.

The new space gives the opportunity to offer additional services such as Turn2Us.

For information about the foodbank visit: www.hailsham.foodbank.org.uk