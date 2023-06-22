NationalWorldTV
Footage shows the moment thieves make off with high-value Range Rover in Sussex theft

CCTV footage shows the moment thieves stole a high-end Range Rover Sport in Chichester, sparking a police appeal.
By Joe Stack
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST
Screenshots from the CCTV footage showing the theft last month. Courtesy of Sussex PoliceScreenshots from the CCTV footage showing the theft last month. Courtesy of Sussex Police
Screenshots from the CCTV footage showing the theft last month. Courtesy of Sussex Police

The video has been published by Sussex Police today (Thursday, June 22) and shows two men breaking into the vehicle in Spur Road shortly before midnight on May 21.

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses asking anyone with information to contact them quoting the crime reference number 355 of 22/05.

A statement publish to the Sussex Police website this afternoon reads: “Police are appealing for information after footage showed the theft of a Range Rover Sport in Chichester.

“Officers were called to a premises in Spur Road following the theft at about 11.45pm on May 21.

“Two men gained access to the vehicle before driving away.

“One suspect is about 5’8” wore a grey hooded top and white trainers.

“The second suspect is about 5’1”, and wore a grey hat, a grey sailing-style coat, and white trainers.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 355 of 22/05.”