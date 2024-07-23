Forge Wood School Sleepover at Clip 'n Climb Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clip 'n Climb Crawley recently welcomed Forge Wood Primary School for an exciting evening and sleepover event!

The evening was meticulously planned, starting with registration and a comprehensive safety briefing.

A group of 53 students engaged in an hour of climbing challenges, including our special ‘Stairway to Heaven’. This was followed by a delicious supper featuring drinks and pizzas.

To wrap up the night, the students enjoyed a relaxed evening with snacks and treats before heading to bed. Breakfast was served at 7am, followed by more climbing activities in the morning before their pick-up.

“We welcome all groups to enjoy our facilities and endeavour to make every experience unique and memorable. Being the UK’s largest Clip 'n Climb, we have 33 unique challenges with 44 climbing lines providing a variety of activities so everyone can get involved, with groups of all sizes,” says Martyn Ridgley, General Manager at Clip 'n Climb Crawley.

“Our state-of-the-art climbing centre provides a unique and thrilling environment for students to develop important life skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, and resilience.”

Clip 'n Climb Crawley offers:

Safe and Controlled Environment: Our facility is equipped with the latest safety technology, and our trained staff ensure a secure climbing experience for all participants.

Our facility is equipped with the latest safety technology, and our trained staff ensure a secure climbing experience for all participants. Engaging Activities: With a large number of unique climbing challenges, students of all ages and abilities will find something to enjoy.

With a large number of unique climbing challenges, students of all ages and abilities will find something to enjoy. Educational Benefits: Our climbing activities promote physical fitness, improve coordination, and boost confidence.

Our climbing activities promote physical fitness, improve coordination, and boost confidence. Customisable Programs: We offer tailored packages to meet the needs of different age groups and educational objectives.

Rebecca Kilcoyne, a teacher from Forge Wood Primary School, said: “The children had an amazing time at their Clip 'n Climb sleepover! This was a once in a life time adventure for our Year 4 students and an experience they will carry with them forever.

"The staff were exceptionally helpful, and they consistently went above and beyond to ensure the students, and staff, had a phenomenal time.

"I would recommend this venue to anyone. Thank you, Clip 'n Climb; it was great for our children to end the school year on such a high note.”