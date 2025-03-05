Former Blue Peter presenter lifts the lid on what happens backstage

Eastbourne resident and former Blue Peter presenter Mark Curry is serving up a weekly Backstage Curry, his new podcast which goes behind the scenes not just in the theatre and on TV but at all kinds of big events.

The podcast supports the work of the charity Acting for Others which helps theatre professionals in need. As for the conversation in each episode Mark delves into the detail of what it takes to create theatre, live shows and events, discussing the process involved, the discipline required, the challenges faced and the rewards gained when it all comes off.

Mark is promising “unique peering-under-the-bonnet conversations to give honest authentic insights to the questions we’d all love to ask our fantasy dinner party guests.”

For Mark it all started when he was appearing in London in Wicked in the part of the Wizard: “The point about the Wizard is that he doesn't make his entrance onto the stage until an hour and a half into the show. So the question was how do you fill an hour and a half each time. It is actually quite a long time. And that's when I discovered podcasts. I started listening to podcasts mainly about acting but also about tennis which I am crazy about. And I just loved them. Obviously I had half a mind on the show but the other half was loving these podcasts especially when it was acting-related podcasts. The point is that they can go in depth.

“And I just found myself thinking wouldn't it be good if I had a podcast on whatever. I didn't want to do it for me or for my benefit. So I got in touch with Acting for Others which helps people in the business, not just performers but all those theatre workers when they're in financial or emotional crisis: they can contact Acting for Others who will help and point them in the direction of the right charity. I've known a couple of mates that have used them and who have benefited. So I asked if they would be interested and yes they were interested and they said that they would place the podcast on the right platforms so that everybody could hear it.”

For each podcast, Mark urges people to donate to Acting for Others.

“So then I started thinking what could I do it about, and I just thought let's stick to performance but look at what it's like behind the scenes. So I came up with Backstage Curry. It's about what happens backstage but not just in the theatre. One of the people I spoke to was the tournament director at the tennis here in Eastbourne.”

The idea wasn't to have a career chat but to focus on a particular aspect. With Debbie McGee, Mark focused on what it was like to dance on Strictly; with Bonnie Langford, Mark focused on how she prepares.

The podcast is one a week: “A lot of the people are not people that you would know but what they say is interesting. There's a chap called Mark Farrelly who was talking to about doing one-man shows which was fascinating. Sometimes they are people that I know or just people that I think would be interesting.”

For Mark, it works because he is, as he says, a total geek: “I love documentaries, things about the preparations for big events and what happens behind the scenes and what goes on. I'm just intrigued by that whole world behind making something happen. Really it is just about asking the kind of questions that you might want to ask at a dinner party if you met these people.”

Mark has been an Eastbourne resident since 2015: “I've always loved Eastbourne since the first time I visited Eastbourne in 1989 when I was presenting Blue Peter. We were doing a behind the scenes piece with the then British number one female tennis player Clare Wood who was playing in Eastbourne. The weather was beautiful. I had never been to the tournament before and we followed her around, just looking at what it was like to be a tennis player. We were walking on the beach where we did some of the interviews and I just loved the place.

“I ended up visiting the Devonshire Park Theatre a number of times on tour and also did panto there and every time I played that theatre I had the most wonderful time. It was just a wonderful place. If you are in a seaside town that is doing well and is looking good, as Eastbourne usually is, then it's always a wonderful experience and it just stayed in my mind. And then we were thinking about leaving south London and I just thought about Eastbourne. and I moved here and it has been great.”